ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 2.5 %

IMOS traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 10,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.96 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

