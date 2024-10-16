Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.15 and last traded at $59.60. Approximately 1,150,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,111,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

