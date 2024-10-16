Client First Capital LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Client First Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,306,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $279.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $282.18.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.