Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after buying an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after buying an additional 4,511,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

