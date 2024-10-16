Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.