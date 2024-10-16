Commercial Metals to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.
Commercial Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Commercial Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CMC opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
