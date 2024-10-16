Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Community Bank System stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 248,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,268. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBU. Raymond James lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

