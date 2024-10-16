Comparing TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) and Its Rivals

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TriSalus Life Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences -219.71% N/A -192.99% TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors -590.57% -144.75% -26.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TriSalus Life Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors 1619 4243 8215 243 2.49

Volatility and Risk

TriSalus Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.27%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.88%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than its competitors.

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $24.74 million -$59.04 million -1.78 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors $862.81 million $43.57 million 5.21

TriSalus Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences competitors beat TriSalus Life Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

