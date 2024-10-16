Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 25.3% – Time to Sell?

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Approximately 202,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 134,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.48.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

