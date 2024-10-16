Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

