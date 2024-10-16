Crane Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 9.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $50,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,697,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,134,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.