Crane Advisory LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

