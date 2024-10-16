CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 4,293 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

