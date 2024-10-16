CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 4,293 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CRSP opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
