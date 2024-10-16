Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,565,943.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 868.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. Criteo’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

