Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Issues Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 29.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.45. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

