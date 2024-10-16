Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,318.88

Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) traded 83.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Crypto-AI-Robo.com has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Crypto-AI-Robo.com token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a market capitalization of $243,985.46 and approximately $59,318.88 worth of Crypto-AI-Robo.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00250940 BTC.
Crypto-AI-Robo.com Token Profile
Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s genesis date was November 30th, 2023. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,410,958 tokens. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official website is crypto-ai-robo.com. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official Twitter account is @allbestico.
Crypto-AI-Robo.com Token Trading
