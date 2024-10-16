CX Institutional Acquires 38,840 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1,838.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.