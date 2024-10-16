CX Institutional Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

