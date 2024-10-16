CX Institutional Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,370 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

NYSE:MET opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

