CX Institutional Purchases 383 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

