CX Institutional Purchases New Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group



StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

