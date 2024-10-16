CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

