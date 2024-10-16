CX Institutional Sells 768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.