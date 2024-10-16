DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Up 60% – Should You Buy?

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) traded up 60% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.16. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

DATATRAK International Stock Up 60.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

