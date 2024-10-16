DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Up 60% – Should You Buy?

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) traded up 60% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.16. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
DATATRAK International Stock Up 60.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.
DATATRAK International Company Profile
DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DATATRAK International
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.