Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel Purchases 1,282 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 1,282 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,697. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Reuven Spiegel purchased 3,885 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30.

DKL opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80.

Delek Logistics Partners last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 147.45%. The business had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.40%.

DKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

