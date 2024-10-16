Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.