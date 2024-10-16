Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,279. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.