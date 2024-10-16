Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,199 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $27.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.