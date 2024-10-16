Devon Energy (DVN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently:

10/15/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Devon Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/10/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Devon Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2024 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

DVN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 4,448,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,568. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 41,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

