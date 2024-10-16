Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $208.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.27.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.08. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

