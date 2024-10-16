Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Raised by Acorn Creek Capital LLC

Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,056 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,900,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,043,000 after acquiring an additional 157,811 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,530,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,810,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

