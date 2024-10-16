Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Asset Dedication LLC’s Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,386 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 9.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $134,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

