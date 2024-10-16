Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Price Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.48 and last traded at $96.48. Approximately 177,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,969,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.