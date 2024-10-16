Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.18.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

