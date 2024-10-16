DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $1,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 63.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 515,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.