DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KTF opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

