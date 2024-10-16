E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 1,024,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,039,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. UBS Group decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Creative Planning grew its position in E2open Parent by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,698 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 26.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 531,493 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

