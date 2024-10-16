Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 842289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 2.9 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 365.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

