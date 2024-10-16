Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $114.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of EMN opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

