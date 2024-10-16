Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 357,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

