Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.07.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $258.25 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.88 and a 200-day moving average of $239.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

