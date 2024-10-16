EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.6% in the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST stock opened at $894.61 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The stock has a market cap of $396.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $830.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.