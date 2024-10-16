EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average is $177.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

