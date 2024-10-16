EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $480.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $483.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

