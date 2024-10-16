EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.9 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $16.06 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.33.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
