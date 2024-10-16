Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $913.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $916.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

