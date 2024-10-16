Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Should You Sell?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 256,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,500,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.36.
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
