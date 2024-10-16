EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 220,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,395. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMX Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

