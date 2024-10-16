ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENAV Stock Performance

Shares of EENNF stock remained flat at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. ENAV has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

About ENAV

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

