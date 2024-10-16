Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.67.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$9.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.64.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.734413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

